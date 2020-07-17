Irene Phillips, 89, of Harwick, died July 16, 2020. She was born in Poland on Jan. 28, 1931, to her parents, the late Alexander and Stella Wlodarczyk. For many years, she worked at St. Francis Hospital, where she eventually retired. Mrs. Phillips was a devout member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick and loved her family. Surviving her are her daughter, Barbara (Robert Anderson) Barton, of Carrick; grandsons, Steve (Margaret) Barton and David (Sharon) Barton; two great-grandchildren, Steve and Michelle; and brother, Stanley Paprocki, of Lawrenceville. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bruno Salek, and second husband, Raymond Phillips. Friends are invited for visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Please follow CDC guidelines. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 21, in Guardian Angels Parish/Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1526 Union Ave. Meet at church. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery. Please sign her online guestbook or leave a condolence. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
