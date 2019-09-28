|
Irene Stauffer, 82, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in UPMC Mercy. She was born Dec. 6, 1936, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Joseph G. and Veronica A. (Madjar) Rozinsky. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Seton Hill College, and later Assumption Hall at Seton Hill. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Stephen and John Rozinsky; and five sisters, Mary Rozinsky, Josephine Orengia, Margaret Lucas, Ann Mehalic and Frances Rozinsky. Irene is survived by two sons, John Stauffer and wife, Julie, of Greensburg, and Robert Stauffer and wife, Bonnie, of Adamsburg; her daughter, Veronica Holby and husband, David, of New Alexandria; eight grandchildren, Rachel, Madysen, Shanna, Robert Jr., Anniea, Mikaila, Jennifer and Eddie; four great-grandchildren, Paisley, Magnolia, Devan and Michael; and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery Mausoleum, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019