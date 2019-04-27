Irene T. Forsyth, 99, of Greenville, Pa., formerly of Greensburg, passed away Thursday evening, April 25, 2019, in St. Paul's Continuing Care Community. She was born June 28, 1919, in Pittsburgh, to Neil T. and Annie (Will) Forsyth. She was employed for 35 years by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a secretary in the Field Accounting Service Bureau of Employment Security, retiring in 1978. Irene resided in Greensburg for 67 years before moving to The Cottage Colony at St. Paul's in 1986. She was a member of Zion Reformed United Church of Christ, Greenville, and was a former member of First Reformed United Church of Christ, Greensburg. Irene was the sister of Margaret R. Forsyth, who died Oct. 6, 2013. She is survived by four cousins in Scotland; and several cousins in the U.S. and Canada from the Will and Forsyth families. She is also remembered by many from her church communities and friends and staff at St. Paul's.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the chapel of St. Clair Cemetery, 944 St. Clair Way, Greensburg, with the Rev. Linda Miller-Pretz and the Rev. Steve Craft co-officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to LOUTZENHISER-JORDAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

As per her request, there will be no calling hours.