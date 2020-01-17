|
Irene V. Hamerski, 93, formerly of West Mifflin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Kane Regional Center, McKeesport. She was born May 3, 1926, in Pittsburgh, to the late Marion and Helen (Markiewicz) Klara. She was the former co-owner, with her late husband, of Clover Farms Store in West Mifflin. She was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish in McKeesport, the former Corpus Christi Parish, a former member of St. Joseph Church in Duquesne and a member of the former St. Joseph Confraternity of Christian Mothers and Guild, and the former Rosary Society of Christ the Light of the World Parish. She was a former member of West Mifflin Annex Senior Citizens and the Knights of Columbus Senior Citizens and a member for 57 years of the Ladies of Charity, both at St. Joseph and Corpus Christi parishes. She was the beloved wife of 60-plus years of the late Chester A. Hamerski; mother of Joline (the late Louis, "Bill") Buzzatto, of White Oak, Mary Ann Kistler, of Deltona, Fla., Walter (the late Shirley) Hamerski, of Harmony, Robert (Cheryl) Hamerski, of Glenshaw, Amy (William) Sawders, of Versailles, and the late Richard Hamerski and the late Teresa Hamerski; grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 22; and sister of Helen Frick-Pitts and the late Nellie Markiewicz, the late Phyllis Lanz, the late Stanley Klara and the late Edward Klara.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME INC., 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, William B. Schleifer, supervisor, William Brian Schleifer, funeral director, where a blessing service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, with the Rev. Pius Nwankwo officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Mifflin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Food for the Poor, c/o Franciscan Missions, P.O. Box 130, Waterford, WI 53185.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 17, 2020