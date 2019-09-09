|
Irene V. Rich, 96, a longtime resident of Weatherwood Manor in Greensburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. She was born May 2, 1923, in Export, a daughter of the late Frank and Julia (Nolencz) Haluck. She loved reading, crafts, crossword puzzles, gardening, decorating for holidays and outings with her family, especially when they involved pizza, potato chips and Hershey's Kisses. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard A. Rich; brothers, John, Henry, Walter and Stanley Haluck; sisters, Stella Sliwoski, Victoria McGuiggan, Marie Haluck, Magdaline Florek and Helen Smith; son-in-law, William Zimmerman; and her infant son. Irene is survived by her brother, Edward (Oscar) Haluck, of Jeannette; children, Barbara Spagnol Hoffman and husband David, of Greensburg, Deborah Spagnol Zimmerman, of Delmont, and Vicki Lynne Spagnol, of New York, N.Y.; grandchildren, Robert Fligger II and wife Cindy, Karen Fligger and husband Ryan Smith, Kimberly Zimmerman Do and husband Minh and Nicole Zimmerman; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Katie Fligger, Nolan and Cora Smith and Alexander Cecconello. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, 724-523-5539. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the . The family would like to thank all of Irene's caregivers during her illness. To send online condolences or get directions, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 9, 2019