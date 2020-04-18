|
|
Iris Jean Leonard, 53, of Arnold, passed away peacefully at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born April 15, 1966, at Citizens General Hospital, in New Kensington, to the late Elenora (Green) Leonard Carter and Walter A. Leonard Sr. Iris was a 1984 Graduate of Valley High School. She worked as a homemaker for 31 years and enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling and being surrounded by family and friends. She also found joy in dancing and visits to the casino. She was a double organ transplant survivor and truly lived everyday to the fullest. Iris leaves behind a lasting message of Hope, Love and Perseverance; to know her is to Love her. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer A. Pryor and Jorie A. Houser-Leonard; sister, Kimberly L. Smith; brother, Walter (Erin) Leonard Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Franklin K. Leonard. A celebration of Iris' life will be held at a later date. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, was entrusted with the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.