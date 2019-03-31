Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Stuchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma J. Stuchell


1937 - 09 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irma J. Stuchell Obituary
Irma J. Stuchell, 81, of Greensburg, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 29, 1937, in Calumet, a daughter of the late William and Julia (Seni) Urbanowski. She was a 1955 graduate of Hurst High School. Prior to retirement, she had been a registered nurse for Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, for more than 40 years. Irma was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Stuchell; and her son-in-law, Rocco Procida. She is survived by her children, James W. Stuchell Jr. and wife, Barbara, of Florida, Julie L. Procida, of Pittsburgh, and Jeffrey W. Stuchell and wife, Bev, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Jacob, Alex, Sarah and Shane Stuchell and Rocco and Zak Procida; two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Gabriel Stuchell; her sister, Mary Ann Micklus; her brother-in-law, Merle L. Stuchell and wife, Linda, of Texas; and her niece, Kris Huffman and husband, Rich.
There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now