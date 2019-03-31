Irma J. Stuchell, 81, of Greensburg, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 29, 1937, in Calumet, a daughter of the late William and Julia (Seni) Urbanowski. She was a 1955 graduate of Hurst High School. Prior to retirement, she had been a registered nurse for Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, for more than 40 years. Irma was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Stuchell; and her son-in-law, Rocco Procida. She is survived by her children, James W. Stuchell Jr. and wife, Barbara, of Florida, Julie L. Procida, of Pittsburgh, and Jeffrey W. Stuchell and wife, Bev, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Jacob, Alex, Sarah and Shane Stuchell and Rocco and Zak Procida; two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Gabriel Stuchell; her sister, Mary Ann Micklus; her brother-in-law, Merle L. Stuchell and wife, Linda, of Texas; and her niece, Kris Huffman and husband, Rich.

There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019