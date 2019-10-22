|
Irvin R. "Irv" Rittko Jr., 92, of Penn Township, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Jan. 3, 1927, in N. Braddock, a son of the late Irvin R. Rittko Sr. and Stella (Welsh) Rittko. Irv was a laboratory technician for Westinghouse Research, where he developed a patent. He was an active member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, NALC, in Export, and was a World War II Army veteran who served in the European theater and once was assigned to be a driver for Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed fishing and home projects. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gladys (Pivirotto) Rittko; cherished children, Marcia Endress and Theodore "Teddy" Rittko, and also several brothers and sisters. He was the loving father of Donna Berardinelli and her husband, Vince; cherished grandpa of Vincent Berardinelli, Dana Fetter and Tracy Endress; adored pap-pap of Destiny Fetter (his Little Angel) and Faith Palmer (his little Buddy); brother of May Hill; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WOLFE-von GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Emmanuel Lutheran Church, NALC, Export. Irv will be laid to rest next to his wife, Gladys, in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, with military honors accorded be the Greensburg Post 33.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019