Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church, NALC
Export, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin Rittko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin R. Rittko Jr.


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irvin R. Rittko Jr. Obituary
Irvin R. "Irv" Rittko Jr., 92, of Penn Township, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Jan. 3, 1927, in N. Braddock, a son of the late Irvin R. Rittko Sr. and Stella (Welsh) Rittko. Irv was a laboratory technician for Westinghouse Research, where he developed a patent. He was an active member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, NALC, in Export, and was a World War II Army veteran who served in the European theater and once was assigned to be a driver for Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed fishing and home projects. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gladys (Pivirotto) Rittko; cherished children, Marcia Endress and Theodore "Teddy" Rittko, and also several brothers and sisters. He was the loving father of Donna Berardinelli and her husband, Vince; cherished grandpa of Vincent Berardinelli, Dana Fetter and Tracy Endress; adored pap-pap of Destiny Fetter (his Little Angel) and Faith Palmer (his little Buddy); brother of May Hill; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WOLFE-von GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Emmanuel Lutheran Church, NALC, Export. Irv will be laid to rest next to his wife, Gladys, in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, with military honors accorded be the Greensburg Post 33.
For directions to send flowers or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now