Irwin E. Uherek


1935 - 2020
Irwin E. Uherek Obituary
Irwin Ernest Uherek, 84, a lifelong resident of Level Green, died Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was a man who loved his family, friends and lived life to the fullest. He was born July 3, 1935, son of the late Edward Uherek and Mary Uherek Shawley. He graduated from Penn Joint High School in 1954 and was retired from the United Insurance Co., and owner of Irwin's Lounge in Trafford. He is survived by his beloved sisters, Shirley Dudura and Alice Thiem, both of Murrysville, and the late Catherine Hilshansky; beloved daughter, Robin (Uherek) Kalkstein, of Level Green; and sons, David (Laurie) Uherek, of Annapolis, Md., and Gregory (Shelly) Uherek, of Germantown, Md., and the late Edward (Eddie) Uherek; his lovely grandchildren, Christopher Vecchio, Jesse Kalkstein, Dustin Kalkstein, Amanda Kalkstein, Shannon Kalkstein Rush, Zachary Uherek, Alexa Uherek Thompson, Nicolay Uherek and Alex Uherek; great-grandchildren, Addalyn and Delaney Vecchio, Carson and Juliet Kalkstein; several nieces and nephews; and his companion, Debra Fritz. He loved to hunt, play and watch sports, and he managed Irwin's Lounge Softball team. He was an amazing cook. He was an avid gardener who loved to plant and give away his tomatoes, zucchini and peppers to his loving family and friends. Due to the current covid-19 health concerns, all services and burial for Irwin are private and have been entrusted to the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111. Irwin will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Irwin. Memorial donations can be made to the (lung.org) or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (mymsaa.org). www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
