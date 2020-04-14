|
Isabel G. Jones, 92, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, surrounded by her children, in Orange Park Medical Center, Fla. She was born June 21, 1927, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Paul and Sarah Gallagher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Warren Jones. She is survived by four children, Warren Stephen Jones (Debbie Jones), of Winnetka, Ill., Barbara Jones (Kevin Hannon), of Park Ridge, Ill., Leslie Jones (John White), of Pittsburgh, and Christopher Jones (Alicia Jones), of Katy, Texas; seven grandchildren, Patrick, Graham and Trent Jones, Kyle, Benjamin and Leslie Jones Hannon, Sara Jones; and a great-grandson, Jude. She is also survived by her brother, Paul Gallagher (Maxine); and her sister, Barbara Plank (and the late William); and was loved by many nieces and nephews and their spouses and children. She could not get enough of golf and was a member of the Ligonier Country Club for over 30 years. She carried her own bags until just a few years ago and won a few coveted games there, and was named Queen Bee at the club in 2010. She was also a lover of bridge and tried not to win too often so that she might always be welcomed back to play again. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and gardening, and made sure to share those gifts with others. Mostly, she was the best mother and the best friend you'd have been lucky enough to experience in a lifetime and will be terribly missed. A Mass and celebration of life in Isabel's honor has been delayed due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Isabel's memory to her favorite charity, , or a . To sign the online guest book or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.bivensfuneralhome.com.