Isabelle M. Ruffini
1927 - 2020
Isabelle Marie (Ventorini) Ruffini, 92, of Arnold, died peacefully in her sleep Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Quality of Life Services Center in Apollo. She was born Dec. 19, 1927, to the late Quintina and Castorini Ventorini. She was preceded in death in 2006 by the love of her life, her husband, James V. Ruffini. Isabelle was a "social butterfly." She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, reading and spending time with her family. She loved being a homemaker and was an active member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She is survived by a son, Thomas J. (Susan) Ruffini, of Allegheny Township: two daughters, Nancy Ann Ruffini-Schrock, of New Kensington, and Cynthia Marie Ruffini-Castorina, of Phoenix; five grandsons, Greg (Elexis) Ruffini, Bobby Glaister, Jason Glaister, Zachery (Linzie) Ruffini and Jeffery Ruffini; a granddaughter, Alexis Castorina; and nine great-grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held for close family. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 5, 2020.
August 4, 2020
I was so saddened to hear of Isabelle's passing. Such fond memories of her coffee visits to our house so many years ago. She was always so warm and engaging. I am so sorry for your loss.
Xx Danielle Baum (Caicco)
Danielle Baum
Neighbor
