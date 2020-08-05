Isabelle Marie (Ventorini) Ruffini, 92, of Arnold, died peacefully in her sleep Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Quality of Life Services Center in Apollo. She was born Dec. 19, 1927, to the late Quintina and Castorini Ventorini. She was preceded in death in 2006 by the love of her life, her husband, James V. Ruffini. Isabelle was a "social butterfly." She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, reading and spending time with her family. She loved being a homemaker and was an active member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She is survived by a son, Thomas J. (Susan) Ruffini, of Allegheny Township: two daughters, Nancy Ann Ruffini-Schrock, of New Kensington, and Cynthia Marie Ruffini-Castorina, of Phoenix; five grandsons, Greg (Elexis) Ruffini, Bobby Glaister, Jason Glaister, Zachery (Linzie) Ruffini and Jeffery Ruffini; a granddaughter, Alexis Castorina; and nine great-grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held for close family. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum. Visit dusterfh.com
.