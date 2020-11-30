Isolino "Gus" Venzin, 97, a resident of St. Anne Home, Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 16, 1923, in Westmoreland City, a son of the late Matthew and Isolina Balzarini Venzin. Gus was a laborer for 30 years with Federal Pacific Electric Co. and 10 years with Penn Compression Molding, both of Irwin. Gus was a longtime member of Ascension Church, Jeannette. He was a veteran of World War II, having served with the Navy aboard the USS Bunker Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Mary Spozio Venzin; and his two brothers, David and Arthur Venzin. Gus is survived by his son, Mark Venzin and his wife, Ann, of Greensburg; a grandson, Christopher Venzin; a brother, Mario Venzin and his wife, Sally, of Latrobe; and a number of nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, services and interment will be private for the family. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., in Jeannette, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive Greensburg, Pa 15601. The family would like to the thank the staff of Villa Angela and St. Anne Home, Greensburg for the care given to Gus over the past seven years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store