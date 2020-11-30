1/
Isolino Venzin
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isolino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isolino "Gus" Venzin, 97, a resident of St. Anne Home, Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 16, 1923, in Westmoreland City, a son of the late Matthew and Isolina Balzarini Venzin. Gus was a laborer for 30 years with Federal Pacific Electric Co. and 10 years with Penn Compression Molding, both of Irwin. Gus was a longtime member of Ascension Church, Jeannette. He was a veteran of World War II, having served with the Navy aboard the USS Bunker Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Mary Spozio Venzin; and his two brothers, David and Arthur Venzin. Gus is survived by his son, Mark Venzin and his wife, Ann, of Greensburg; a grandson, Christopher Venzin; a brother, Mario Venzin and his wife, Sally, of Latrobe; and a number of nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, services and interment will be private for the family. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., in Jeannette, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive Greensburg, Pa 15601. The family would like to the thank the staff of Villa Angela and St. Anne Home, Greensburg for the care given to Gus over the past seven years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved