Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist RC Church
Scottdale, PA
Iva L. Malone


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Iva L. Malone Obituary
Iva L. Malone, 90, of Scottdale, passed away, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at her home.
Family and friends are invited to attend Iva's funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Andrew M. Kawecki as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scottdale Public Library, 106 Spring St., Scottdale, PA 15683. To view the complete obituary and online memorial, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 13, 2019
