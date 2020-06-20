Jack A. Winter, 25, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born June 18, 1994, in Hagatna, Guam, the son of Siumy Winter, of Greensburg, and John Winter, of Englewood, Colo. Jack was a graduate of Hempfield Area High School and attended Westmoreland County Community College. He was interested in culinary arts and worked at several area restaurants. His true passion, though, was being a devoted father to his young son, with whom he especially enjoyed spending time at local parks or watching Sesame Street repeatedly. He was an avid skateboarder, talented chef, and excellent guitarist and musician. Jack will be immensely missed by so many and forever treasured as a wonderful son, loving father, thoughtful brother and true friend. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sataky and Siwiriko Honda; and adopted maternal grandparents, Satary and Mitauo Meingin. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Cameron Winter and Cameron's mom, Brianna Treasure, of Greensburg; sister, Leandra Welles, of Greensburg; paternal grandparents, Linda and Robert Winter, of Greensburg; brother, Zachary Winter, of Englewood, Colo,; aunt, Elizabeth Winter Strosko and her husband, Danny, and their daughter, Maggi. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Jack's funeral services and interment will be held privately. All guests are encouraged to practice social distancing, and the use of face masks is highly recommended. Please be patient as our staff directs visitors in limited numbers into the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org or a charity of one's choice. Please visit www.kepplegraft.com for online condolences and guestbook.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 20, 2020.