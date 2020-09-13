1/
Jack B. Kinsey
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Brooks Kinsey, 89, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Latrobe Area Hospital. He was born March 24, 1931, in Ligonier, son of the late Ford F. and Mabel (Jones) Kinsey Sr. He was the widower of Sally W. (Wolford) Kinsey, who passed away in 1983, and Marian E. (Leventry) Kinsey, who passed away in 2011. Jack was a former owner and operator of the Ford F. Kinsey & Sons, Inc. He was a member of the Ligonier Valley Historical Society, the Laughlintown Protective Association, the Western Pa. Conservancy, and Rails to Trails. He is survived by two children, Kris S. (Sue) Kinsey and Debra K. (Phillip) Ott; three stepchildren, James E. (Debbie) Leventry, Anne (Ken) Leventry, and Elaine (Daniel) Papinchak; five grandchildren, Michael Hart, Stephanie (Brian) Reighard, Alyssa (Kevin) Mulhollen, Olivia Ott, and Megan Ott; stepgrandchilren, Courtney (Frank) Papinchak and Kelsey (Ricky) Papinchak; three great-grandchildren, Madison and Mackenzie Reighard, and Asher Mulhollen; two brothers, Ray C. Kinsey and Larry L. Kinsey; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and his beloved canine companion, Caleigh. In addition to his parents and spouses, Jack was preceded in death by a son, Timothy B. Kinsey in 2011; two brothers, Ford F. Kinsey Jr. and Rex B. Kinsey; and a sister, Emogene Stoecklein. Memorial contributions may be made to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, 107 S. Market St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or to Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, Excela Health Hospice, 1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650, www.excelahealth.org. Due to covid-19 restrictions, the family has requested all services to be private. Interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, 724-238-2611. Online condolences can be given at www.snydergreenfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved