Jack Brooks Kinsey, 89, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Latrobe Area Hospital. He was born March 24, 1931, in Ligonier, son of the late Ford F. and Mabel (Jones) Kinsey Sr. He was the widower of Sally W. (Wolford) Kinsey, who passed away in 1983, and Marian E. (Leventry) Kinsey, who passed away in 2011. Jack was a former owner and operator of the Ford F. Kinsey & Sons, Inc. He was a member of the Ligonier Valley Historical Society, the Laughlintown Protective Association, the Western Pa. Conservancy, and Rails to Trails. He is survived by two children, Kris S. (Sue) Kinsey and Debra K. (Phillip) Ott; three stepchildren, James E. (Debbie) Leventry, Anne (Ken) Leventry, and Elaine (Daniel) Papinchak; five grandchildren, Michael Hart, Stephanie (Brian) Reighard, Alyssa (Kevin) Mulhollen, Olivia Ott, and Megan Ott; stepgrandchilren, Courtney (Frank) Papinchak and Kelsey (Ricky) Papinchak; three great-grandchildren, Madison and Mackenzie Reighard, and Asher Mulhollen; two brothers, Ray C. Kinsey and Larry L. Kinsey; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and his beloved canine companion, Caleigh. In addition to his parents and spouses, Jack was preceded in death by a son, Timothy B. Kinsey in 2011; two brothers, Ford F. Kinsey Jr. and Rex B. Kinsey; and a sister, Emogene Stoecklein. Memorial contributions may be made to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, 107 S. Market St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or to Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, Excela Health Hospice, 1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650, www.excelahealth.org
. Due to covid-19 restrictions, the family has requested all services to be private. Interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, 724-238-2611. Online condolences can be given at www.snydergreenfh.com
.