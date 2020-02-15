|
Jack Burdell Overdorff, 90, of Mt. Pleasant Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born July 27, 1929, in Bovard, he was the son of the late John Overdorff and Mary Morgan Overdorff. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joan Overdorff. He served in the Army during the Korean War. In addition, he worked at Volkswagen and retired from ASG Industries in Jeannette. He was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Church, Trauger, also a member of Hecla Sportsmen's and the American Legion in Mt. Pleasant. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Overdorff; and sister, Elsie Mika. He is survived by two sisters, Jean Kromel and Shirley Swartz. Jack was a loving father to his sons, David (Gwen) Overdorff, Daniel (Kathy) Overdorff, and Jack (Tracie) Overdorff. He was also a loving grandfather of five grandchildren, David Overdorff, Jennifer (Pat) Dalton, Daniel (Sara) Overdorff, Maricella Overdorff and Jilliana Overdorff; and three great-grandchildren, Lauren Dalton, Ryan Dalton and Daniel Overdorff III. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. A parastas service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, also at the funeral home. The panachida service will be at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home, followed by his funeral liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Byzantine Church, with the Rev. Paul-Alexander Shutt, OSB. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Trauger, with a military graveside service accorded by the Armbrust Veterans Association. Contributions may be made in Jack's name to St. Mary Byzantine Church.