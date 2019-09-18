|
Jack Blair Valetti, 84, of Washington Township, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was born April 24, 1935, in Jeannette and was a class of 1954 Jayhawk graduate. Jack retired from Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh and had also worked at Armoloy in Turtle Creek. Jack is survived by his beloved spouse of 47 years, Alice M. (Warren) Valetti; two sons, Jack (wife Kelly) Valetti Jr. and Eric Lee Valetti; his precious grandson, Ben Valetti; a sister, Adrienne (Bob) Bickerstaff; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Vivian (Blair) Valetti.
Per Jack's request, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are entrusted to BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 18, 2019