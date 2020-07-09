1/1
Jack C. Diehl
1933 - 2020
Jack Cessna Diehl, 86, a 54-year resident of Murrysville, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. He had a full and accomplished life. Mr. Diehl was born Dec. 11, 1933, at home in Friends Cove, Pa. (south of Bedford), to Henry Ray and Catharine Diehl. He was a graduate of Bedford High School and The Pennsylvania State College (University), where he was a loyal brother of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and graduated with a BA in commerce. Mr. Diehl served as a 2nd lieutenant in the Air Force. He was employed for almost 59 years by the National Federation of Independent Business and was, at one point, NFIB's longest-serving full-time employee. Jack was a member of Mother of Sorrows Parish, where he served as a lector, Eucharistic minister and on the Home Bound Ministry and Stewardship committees. Mr. Diehl was a constant in the Murrysville community, participating in Indian Guides as the Delaware Nation chief and serving as an AAU swim official and youth softball umpire. He served on the Murrysville Library Foundation Board, delivered Meals on Wheels and was a founding member of the Mother of Sorrows Community Food Pantry. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister-in-law and nephew. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Virginia (Taylor), and four wonderful children and their spouses, Mary Elizabeth Diehl, Stanley Ray and Catherine Diehl, Mary Anne and Jonathan Baba, and Mary Ellen and Michael Brennan. He is also survived by his seven delightful grandchildren, Jonathan George, Thomas Cessna and Matthew Taylor Baba; Nicholas Michael and Anthony Jack Brennan; and Jessica Claire and Sarah Lillie Diehl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Mother of Sorrows Church, 4202 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville. Everyone please meet at church. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Mother of Sorrows Community Food Pantry at 4202 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668, ormotherofsorrowsparish.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/FoodPantry. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
