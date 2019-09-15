|
Jack E. Olhoeft, 88, of Murrysville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. He was born Dec. 5, 1930, in Akron, Ohio, to Elsie and Emil Olhoeft, and had to learn how to make do from an early age. When the Depression hit, Jack's father moved his family to the family farm in Stone Creek, Ohio, later returning to Cuyahoga Falls. Jack earned his undergraduate degree in engineering from Case Institute of Technology. He began work with Industrial Nucleonics Corp., in Columbus, Ohio. While in Columbus, his cousin encouraged him to join a young adult fellowship group, where he met his wonderful wife, Betty. He was drafted into the Army and worked in the Engineering Research Division stationed at Fort Dietrick, Md. Jack and Betty were married May 1, 1954, and lived in Maryland. Upon discharge from the Army, he began working for Westinghouse and obtained his doctorate in nuclear engineering from Michigan State University in 1962. He continued working for Westinghouse Electric Corp., Nuclear Division for more than 30 years, was instrumental in training young engineers, had more than 36 published papers and was a core member of the team responsible for establishing the early stages of the internet. He was on the Board of Directors of American Nuclear Society and chaired multiple committees. Jack was selected to perform analysis for the US President Commission on the Accident at Three Mile Island in 1979. Jack was elected as the supervisor of public elections for many years, serving in one of Pennsylvania's largest voting districts. He was a very dedicated member of Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, where he played a prominent role in the construction of the church and ongoing building projects. He loved music, sang and played saxophone and clarinet his whole life. In high school, Jack was the drum major for the marching band. Later in life, he played in the Murrysville Community Orchestra and encouraged his children to make music a large part of their lives. Jack and Betty taught their children the love of the outdoors, by showing them the world at a young age. An original do-it-your-selfer, Jack encouraged his children to be independent and value knowing how to fix it yourself. He valued education and taught them by challenging them with logic problems at the dinner table. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather and charmed all those he met with his gentle spirit, storytelling and cheerful attitude. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, both two and four-legged kind. He was preceded in death by this wife, Betty. He is survived by his two brothers, Paul Olhoeft (Rosemary Harper) and Alan Olhoeft (Sue); his three children, Diane Olhoeft (Jerry Downey), Marc Olhoeft (Pam Peck) and Kathryn Erath (Kevin); and one granddaughter, Jennifer Erath (Phil Pfuelb).
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, Murrysville.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, 4600 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, in Jack's name.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019