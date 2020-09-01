1/1
Jack H. Morgan
1960 - 2020-08-30
Jack H. Morgan, 59, of Creighton, passed away at home Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was born Oct. 28, 1960, in Pittsburgh, to the late Jack M. and Evelyn L. (Meyers) Morgan. Jack lived most of his life in Oakmont and the past 23 years in Creighton. He enjoyed music and playing poker. Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Cheryl A. (Brinkman) Morgan; son, Shawn Morgan; and stepchildren, Sarah and Raleigh Dresser. Also surviving is his twin brother, Paul Morgan, brothers, Jay Morgan, James Bopp and Chuck Morgan, and sister, Linda Pulkownik. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Helen Gardner and Ellen McCune. All services for Jack will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
