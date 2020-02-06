Home

Jack Harris


1941 - 2020
Jack Harris Obituary
Jack Harris, 78, of Irwin, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. He was born Sept. 13, 1941, in McKeesport, and is the son of the late Martha L. Kinling Harris. He was employed from the former Carbidie, which was later purchased by Kennametal Inc. until he retired. He is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Jones Ferry-Harris; sons, David (Annette) Harris, of North Huntingdon, Christopher (Mandi) Harris, of Latrobe, Wes Harris, of Rillton, and Jack (Kimberly) Harris, of West Newton; grandchildren, DJ, Austin (with unprecedented love and dedication to his grandfather), Cassandra, Peyton, Carol, Christopher, Felicia, Lucy, Lindsey, Maya, JJ, Garrett, Gregg and Justin; great-grandchild, Lane; brothers, Richard (Barbara) Harris, of Fort Charlotte, Fla., and Ronald (Evelyn) Harris, of McKeesport; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Bennett, Wilma Taylor and Maxine (Ken) Neal, of Pineville, Ky. He was preceded in death by sister, Joanne Edgar, brother, Clarke Hunter Harris, and stepson, Sean Ferry. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Services will be held in the funeral home chapel Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Burial will follow. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
