Jack Hepler
1940 - 2020
Jack Hepler, 80, of South Huntingdon Township, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born on the family farm, Jan. 18, 1940, a son of the late Roy and Margaret Williams Hepler Sr. He was a farmer, retired self-employed truck driver, a member of the Winnett United Methodist Church, in Smithton, Marion Lodge No. 562, Hoffman Cemetery Board, where he served as president, a former member of the NRA and traveled with the Wagon Train with his mules. Jack loved hunting, fishing, going to his cabin, telling stories (which were all true), and his longhorn cattle. He also volunteered at the Smithton Food Bank and helped anyone he could. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Roy Hepler Jr., a sister, Janet Rhodes, his in-laws, Frank and Betty Moore, and a brother-in-law, Frank Moore lll. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Moore Hepler, son, Michael Hepler, of Wisconsin, daughter, Amy Alfery, and husband, Ben, of Greensburg, and a sister-in-law, Jennie Allen and husband, Ben. Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second Street, Smithton. Additional viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, at the Winnett United Methodist Church, Third Street, Smithton, with the Rev. Vann Walchock officiating. Burial will be in Hoffman Cemetery, South Huntingdon, Township. Please follow all CDC guidelines, and facemasks are recommended.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 12, 2020.
