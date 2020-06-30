Jack Joseph McCullough, 75, of Murrysville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Jan. 6, 1945, in Natrona Heights, the son of the late Jack Evan McCullough and Frances Marie Borrison McCullough. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert G. McCullough and William T. McCullough; and sister-in-law, Patricia McCullough. Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Beatrice Mohar McCullough; two loving children, Kathy (Donald Jr.) Bozimski, of Baltimore, Md., Brian (Lauren) McCullough, of Millersville, Md.; three grandchildren, Paige Taylor McCullough, Kaitlyn Rachel Bozimski, and Donald Emil "Trip" Bozimski III; four sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Jack was a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Church and enjoyed playing many sports including baseball, bowling, and golf. Prior to his retirement, Jack was a senior systems manager of Information Services for US Steel Railroads. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at which time a blessing service will be held at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 30, 2020.