Jack Lee Weaver, 85, of Mamont, a former resident of Penn Hills, was called to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, March 18, 2019. Jack was the son of the late A.D. "Don" Weaver and Anna Trout Weaver. He is survived by his beloved wife, Alba Jean Weaver; daughter, Sherry (David) Hofmeister, of Glasgow, Ky.; and son, Greg (Lynda) Weaver, of Apollo. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Jeffrey Lee Weaver. He is also survived by his brother, Larry (Shirley) Weaver; sister, Alyce Kay (Dennis) Urban; and brother, Randy (Denise) Weaver; and by his five grandchildren, Kristen (James) Clements, of Glasgow, Ky., Stephen (Steffany) Hofmeister, of Clarksville, Tenn., Matthew Hofmeister, of Union, Ky., Lucas Weaver and Adam Weaver, of Apollo; and also his four great-grandchildren, James David, John Marshall and William Henry Clements and Paxton Hofmeister. Jack was a 1951 graduate of Penn Hills High School. He worked for Weaver Motor Service in Penn Hills and as recorder for the Syria Shriners of Pittsburgh. Jack was a member of Pine Run Presbyterian Church. He was especially proud of his affiliation with the Masonic Lodge and Syria Temple Shrine. He was a member of the Plum Creek/Monroeville Masonic Lodge No. 799, East Hills Royal Arch Chapter No. 268, Duquesne Commandry No. 72 Knights Templar, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh, 33rd Degree Mason Supreme Council Valley of Pittsburgh, past potentate of the Syria Shrine (1983), past president of the Penn Hills Shrine Caravan No. 20 (1977), member of the Syria Shrine Legion of Honor and served as drum major for the Syria Shrine Band. He was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters Pittsburgh Court No. 2. He served as a representative to the Shriners Imperial Council A.A.O.N.M.S. and as a board member emeritus for the Shriners Hospital of Erie.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Visitation with the family will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22. Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Lanny Mellinger, of Pine Run Presbyterian Church, officiating. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1645 W. Eighth St., Erie, PA 16505 are encouraged. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary