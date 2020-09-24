Jack Lee Zydonik Sr., 78, of Washington Township, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born Sept. 19, 1942, in Kittanning, he was a son of the late Stanley A. Zydonik and Lucille (Mohr) Zydonik Colella. Jack was a 1960 graduate of Kittanning High School and proudly served our country with the Navy as a radarman 3rd class on the U.S.S. Duncan. Jack worked for Nu-Mec for a time and as a lab technician and laborer for Alcoa Technical Center for 29 years in the Ingot Casting Department, retiring in 1996. He was a life member of the Polish Falcons of America, Ford City, and the Vandergrift Sportsmen's Association. Jack loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping, golfing, playing softball and cornhole and going on beach vacations to Topsail Island and Carolina Beach with his family. He liked playing cards, shooting pool, collecting coins and antique signs. Jack could often be seen around town in his 1957 Ford Thunderbird, and attended car shows throughout the years. He enjoyed tinkering around in his garage, making wooden holiday and seasonal decorations. Above all else, Jack loved being with his family and friends, especially his grandkids, Josee, Elliot and Addison "Pookie". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gus Colella. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carole J. (Moore) Zydonik; son, Jack L. (Teresa) Zydonik Jr., of Kittanning; daughter, Jeanne Z. (Bill) Andree, of Washington Township; grandchildren, Josee L. Zydonik, of Morgantown, W.Va., Elliot T. Zydonik, of Kittanning, and Addison H. Andree, of Washington Township; siblings, Stanley A. (Linda) Zydonik, of Vandergrift, Sam (Louise) Colella, of Wilmington, N.C., Florence Zydonik-Clever, of Kittanning, and Harry Zydonik, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time, and please wear masks and respect social distancing. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, outside of the funeral home. Please join the family as they honor Jack's life. Following the service, military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack's memory to the Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071.The Fisher House provides no-cost lodging for family members of veterans with mesothelioma. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
