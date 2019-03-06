|
|
Jack Lowstetter, 91, of Cedarville, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Ohio. Mr. Lowstetter was born Sept. 27, 1927, in Westmoreland County to Kenneth "Guy" and Leora Pearl Sillaman Lowstetter. He served in the Army during World War II and retired from Hempfield area local schools in maintenance. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed reminiscing about the old days. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Emma Jean Lowstetter; son, Dennis Lowstetter (Judy); grandchildren, Michael Lowstetter (Johnna Fantauzzo) and Matthew Lowstetter (Melissa); and nine great-grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth "Guy" and Leora Lowstetter; son, Jack Lowstetter Jr.; brothers, Robert Lowstetter, Ivan Lowstetter and Paul Lowstetter; and sister, June Watson.
Funeral services and visitation are private. POWERS-KELL FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences to Jack's family may be made to www.powerskell.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 6, 2019