Dr. Jack M. Lynn, 69, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his home, in Laguna Beach, Calif., after a six-month battle with cancer. He was born March 23, 1950, in Connellsville, a son of the late Lewis M. and Betty J. (LaPorte) Lynn. Jack was a 1968 graduate of Connellsville High School. He attended West Virginia University, where he played on the men's golf team. He then earned his D.M.D. degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. He served there as an associate professor, receiving the Outstanding Clinical Instructor of The Year 1975-76. Dr. Lynn also received maxillofacial surgery training from the University of Pennsylvania and received the 1989 Clinician of the Year Award from the American Association for Functional Orthodontics for his contributions to the study of TMJ disorders and treatment. Dr. Lynn was known for his gentle treatment of patients at his dental practice in Connellsville, serving many residents of the area as well as in Wexford prior to moving to California. While living in Connellsville, Dr. Lynn was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and Pleasant Valley Country Club, where he was a former Club Champion. He was also a past master of King Solomon's Lodge No. 346 Free and Accepted Masons. Dr. Lynn moved to Laguna Beach in 2002, where he owned and operated Time Defiance Fitness, a personal fitness studio dedicated to the needs of the mature population. He was a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and the National Federation of Professional Trainers. Dr. Lynn enjoyed sharing his musical talent while playing the piano and keyboard, was an avid mountain biker and enjoyed scuba diving and photography. Dr. Lynn is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Lynn (Gina Hiben), of Pittsburgh, Adam Lynn and wife, Leah, of San Clemente, Calif., and Brian Lynn, of Vail, Colo.; a grandson, Chase Lynn; his brother, Dr. Richard Lynn and wife, Susan, of Mt. Pleasant; and sister, Judith Lynn-Craig and husband, Barry Craig, of Connellsville. He is also survived by an uncle, Robert Lynn and wife, Sally, of Vanderbilt, as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces and cousins. Dr. Lynn is also survived by a special friend, loving companion and caregiver, Elvia Gomez and her dog, Charger. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where a blessing service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. He will be laid to rest in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.