Jack N. Helsley, 87, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant. He was born Aug. 4, 1931, in Booth, W.VA., a son of the late Ralph and Flossie Murl (McGill) Helsley. Jack was a finish carpenter by trade, working in the construction industry. He had also spent some time working as a mechanic. He was a semi-professional roller skater at the Ches-A-Rena in Cheswick and was an avid golfer and enjoyed throwing horseshoes. He is survived by two children, Edward Helsley (Suzanne S.) and Sharon Hixson (Mark F.); five grandchildren, Ashley Vidale (Paul), Mindi Nutter, Kristi Kenyon, Alexis and Vaughn Helsley; seven great-grandchildren, Zoey and Brody Nutter, Francesca and Vivian Vidale AND Amilliyon, Alekzander and Asa Kenyon; his former spouse, Lois M. Moore; and a sister, Judy Wisenbaler (Richard). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Oma Williams, Rosalee Jack, Erma June Helsley and Stanley, Robert, Ralph, Jr., William and James Helsley.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Friday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where Jack's memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Lee Kline officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a . To send a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.