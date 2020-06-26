Jack Regis Casey, 82, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 17, 1937, in Latrobe, a son of the late Regis C. and Marion (Poorman) Casey. Prior to retirement in 1997, Jack was employed by the Latrobe Steel Co., having more than 40 years of service. He was a member of the St. Vincent Basilica Parish, in Latrobe. Jack had been an outstanding athlete in his younger years and was awarded the Ray V. Wild Award in 1955 by the Latrobe High School. He continued being involved with sports most of his life, having refereed basketball for more than 40 years and umpiring softball. He was instrumental in the formation of the Junior Pro Basketball program in Latrobe and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and Pitt college football fan. When it came to sports trivia, Jack was the man to ask. His knowledge of sports statistics and history were evident in many conversations over the years and settled many arguments. Jack is survived by his wife of more than 57 years, Patricia (Farrell) Casey; two children, Carole L. Love and her husband, Bruce, and John C. Casey; two sisters, Janet Reynolds (Leroy) and Judy Caric (Lenny); brothers-in-law, Jack Farrell (Mary), Tom Farrell (Linda), Dan Farrell and Joe Farrell (Elaine); and a number of nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Jack's caregivers, Leah Scavnicky and Chris Chrise, for the excellent care that he received. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum in St. Vincent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation. Gifts will be dedicated to supporting the Athletics of GLSD. Donations can be mailed to 1816 Lincoln Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650, or you may donate online at glpief.org/donate. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 26, 2020.