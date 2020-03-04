|
Jack R. Eichelberger, 89, of Salisbury, N.C., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. He was born in Larimer, son of William and Marie Kramer Eichelberger. Jack was one of 10 children and learned the value of hard work during his life with such a large family. After graduation from North Huntingdon High School, he enlisted in the Air Force and learned aircraft mechanics on B29's while stationed on Guam during the Korean War. Upon discharge, he met the love of his life, Joanne Harrison, and soon married. Being a constant learner, Jack studied and spent his career as an electrical designer, working for Westinghouse Electric, Jacob Engineering and PPG Industries. While employed with PPG, he was given the opportunity to move to Salisbury and work with the fiberglass engineering division in Lexington, N.C. Jack and Joanne soon became involved with the First Presbyterian Church in Salisbury and was quick to serve in many capacities when called upon. After retirement, Jack became involved with helping to build houses for the Rowan Chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Jack had three special hobbies: leather carving, woodworking and gardening. There was always an overabundance of produce for all the neighbors and family. In 2014, Jack was inducted into the Norwin Sports Hall of Fame for his many sports accomplishments while in school. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joanne, to whom he was married for 63 years, and seven brothers and sisters. Surviving are his sons, William and Robert, along with daughter-in-law, Kathy, and grandchildren, Anna and Andrew. He is also survived by a sister, Nellie Hoskins (Laymon), brother, Frank (Janice), brother-in-law, Bill Harrison (Janice), and many nieces and nephews. Keeping him company for the last few years were his special "angel" and caregiver, Kelly Wolfe, and especially his adopted kitty, Marco Polo, who is lost without him. Interment is private at his request, and we will celebrate his life with a special service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, in First Presbyterian Church in Salisbury. Family will receive friends in the Lewis Fellowship Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be directed to the Habitat for Humanity of Rowan County, P.O. Box 3356, Salisbury, NC 28145, in Jack's memory. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Eichelberger family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.