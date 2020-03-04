Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carolina Cremation Service
P.O. Box 2185
Salisbury, NC 28145-2185
(704) 636-1515
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Salisbury, PA
View Map

Jack R. Eichelberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack R. Eichelberger Obituary
Jack R. Eichelberger, 89, of Salisbury, N.C., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. He was born in Larimer, son of William and Marie Kramer Eichelberger. Jack was one of 10 children and learned the value of hard work during his life with such a large family. After graduation from North Huntingdon High School, he enlisted in the Air Force and learned aircraft mechanics on B29's while stationed on Guam during the Korean War. Upon discharge, he met the love of his life, Joanne Harrison, and soon married. Being a constant learner, Jack studied and spent his career as an electrical designer, working for Westinghouse Electric, Jacob Engineering and PPG Industries. While employed with PPG, he was given the opportunity to move to Salisbury and work with the fiberglass engineering division in Lexington, N.C. Jack and Joanne soon became involved with the First Presbyterian Church in Salisbury and was quick to serve in many capacities when called upon. After retirement, Jack became involved with helping to build houses for the Rowan Chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Jack had three special hobbies: leather carving, woodworking and gardening. There was always an overabundance of produce for all the neighbors and family. In 2014, Jack was inducted into the Norwin Sports Hall of Fame for his many sports accomplishments while in school. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joanne, to whom he was married for 63 years, and seven brothers and sisters. Surviving are his sons, William and Robert, along with daughter-in-law, Kathy, and grandchildren, Anna and Andrew. He is also survived by a sister, Nellie Hoskins (Laymon), brother, Frank (Janice), brother-in-law, Bill Harrison (Janice), and many nieces and nephews. Keeping him company for the last few years were his special "angel" and caregiver, Kelly Wolfe, and especially his adopted kitty, Marco Polo, who is lost without him. Interment is private at his request, and we will celebrate his life with a special service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, in First Presbyterian Church in Salisbury. Family will receive friends in the Lewis Fellowship Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be directed to the Habitat for Humanity of Rowan County, P.O. Box 3356, Salisbury, NC 28145, in Jack's memory. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Eichelberger family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -