Jack Raymond Schickel, 78, of Versailles, formerly of Level Green, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in the UPMC McKeesport Hospital. Jack was born Nov. 1, 1941, in Wilkinsburg, the son of the late William and Mildred (Ferry) Schickel. Jack will be remembered as a kind hearted and giving person who always had a joke. He will also be remembered as one of the three smiling faces behind the counter of Level Green Auto Parts and when he ran his own business, Schickel's Muffler Shop, in Harrison City. Jack had a passion for antique cars, he enjoyed working on and rebuilding them and attending car shows. He enjoyed wood working, playing and watching sports, dancing, oldies music and concerts through the years. Jack also enjoyed yard work and any type of DIY construction, riding Harleys, and most of all, his biggest enjoyment was family and friends. Jack was a member of the Norwin Elks, the Moose and a social member of the Level Green and Paintertown Fire Halls. In addition to parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, June L. (Cortazzo) Schickel, in 1983, and his brothers, Lee and Harry Schickel. Jack is survived by his children, Mark (Beth Ann) Schickel, of Level Green, Gary (Sharon) Schickel, of Greenock, and Jason (Joanie) Schickel, of Claridge; and his loving companion of 22 years, Nancy Alberts. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren; his siblings, Geraldine Wippich (the late Robert), Stewart (Rose) Schickel, Ruth Jean Fetter (the late John), Terry (Patty) Schickel, Mary Joe (Mark) Scott, Wayne (Linda) Schickel and Jim (Barb) Schickel; his sisters-in-law, Beverly and Sharon Schickel, all of Level Green; and numerous nieces and nephews. At Jack's request, there will be no services. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
