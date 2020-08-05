1/1
Jack R. Schickel
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Raymond Schickel, 78, of Versailles, formerly of Level Green, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in the UPMC McKeesport Hospital. Jack was born Nov. 1, 1941, in Wilkinsburg, the son of the late William and Mildred (Ferry) Schickel. Jack will be remembered as a kind hearted and giving person who always had a joke. He will also be remembered as one of the three smiling faces behind the counter of Level Green Auto Parts and when he ran his own business, Schickel's Muffler Shop, in Harrison City. Jack had a passion for antique cars, he enjoyed working on and rebuilding them and attending car shows. He enjoyed wood working, playing and watching sports, dancing, oldies music and concerts through the years. Jack also enjoyed yard work and any type of DIY construction, riding Harleys, and most of all, his biggest enjoyment was family and friends. Jack was a member of the Norwin Elks, the Moose and a social member of the Level Green and Paintertown Fire Halls. In addition to parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, June L. (Cortazzo) Schickel, in 1983, and his brothers, Lee and Harry Schickel. Jack is survived by his children, Mark (Beth Ann) Schickel, of Level Green, Gary (Sharon) Schickel, of Greenock, and Jason (Joanie) Schickel, of Claridge; and his loving companion of 22 years, Nancy Alberts. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren; his siblings, Geraldine Wippich (the late Robert), Stewart (Rose) Schickel, Ruth Jean Fetter (the late John), Terry (Patty) Schickel, Mary Joe (Mark) Scott, Wayne (Linda) Schickel and Jim (Barb) Schickel; his sisters-in-law, Beverly and Sharon Schickel, all of Level Green; and numerous nieces and nephews. At Jack's request, there will be no services. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Jason, Gary, Mark & Family,

We are Truly Sorry to hear about you’re Dad’s Recent passing , our Thoughts and prayers are with you through out this most difficult time.
Jeff Garbowsky & family
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved