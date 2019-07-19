Home

Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Jack R. Schomer Sr.


1930 - 2019
Jack R. Schomer Sr. Obituary
Jack R. Schomer, Sr., 89, of Scottdale, died peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born March 19, 1930, in Connellsville. Jack was a graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1948. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a steel worker by United States Steel for 38 years. He was also a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Scottdale. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Maxine, whom he met as a 10-year-old while attending Sunday school at First Baptist Church, Scottdale. Jack is survived by his children, Jack Robert Jr. and his wife, Renea, of Parma, Ohio, Jerry and his wife, Becky, of Orchard Park, N.Y., Diane Hollenbeck and her husband, George, of Irwin, Kathi Thomas and her husband, Henry, of Alverton, Bill and his wife, Patty, of Mt. Pleasant, Ron and his wife, Charlene, of Greensburg, and Jeff and his wife, Susan, of Medina, Ohio. Jack was very proud of his large family and those who came after him - 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Jack is also survived by his sister, Betty Wireman and her husband, Ken, of Lakeland, Fla. Jack loved to make his famous spaghetti sauce and hot wings for our large family gatherings. The family gratefully appreciates the care given over the last five years of his life by Senior Life of Greensburg and the support they provided to his family.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with pastor, the Rev. Dr. D. Roy Dail, officiating. Interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale St., No. 105, Cardello Building, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. To share a message of sympathy, please visitwww.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 19, 2019
