Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Jack T. Giesmann


1952 - 06
Jack T. Giesmann Obituary
Jack T. Giesmann, 67, of Greensburg, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian. He was born June 19, 1952, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Jack W. and Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Rohal) Giesmann. He was a graduate of Lockhaven University. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Overmyer Mould and Penn Mould. Jack was a life member of the Fox Hill Club and was a member of Son of AMVETS Post No. 88, Greensburg; Son of American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg; A.M.S Club, South Greensburg; and the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg. He was also involved with the Veterans at Aspinwall and Toys for Tots. Jack enjoyed cooking and fishing in his free time. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth A. (Wolfe) Giesmann; his son, Benjamin T. Giesmann and wife Yuliya, of Monaco; his daughter, Jacquelyn J. Giesmann, of Greensburg; stepson, Joshua Riddle and wife Hillary, of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, Taya and Mark Giesmann; his sister, Jill Gray and husband Gary, of Penn Township; nephew, Adam Patrick Gray and fiancee Lauren Nolfi; niece, Jennifer Shearin and husband Jeffrey; great-niece, Scarlett; and great-nephews, Benjamin and Tyler.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. All services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots or to . www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
