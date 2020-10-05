Jack T. Murray, 90, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. He was born in New Kensington and was son of the late Paul and Onetta (Kline) Murray. Jack proudly served his country and was honorably discharged from the Army at the rank of sergeant in 1953. He was an avid hunter and fisherman for many years. He also enjoyed NASCAR, gardening, feeding wild birds and talking to anyone who would lend an ear. Jack was a master carpenter and a retiree of Local Carpenter's Union 333. Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Florabelle (Keibler) Murray; son, Jack and Mary (Bauman) Murray, of Brackenridge; three grandsons, Connor, of Brackenridge, Brandon (Corrine Marino) Murray, of New Kensington, and Michael Busch, of Delphos, Ohio; daughter, Robin (Murray) Simon, of New Kensington; two granddaughters, Lauren Simon, of Lower Burrell, and Kelsey Simon, of Ohio; great-grandson, Carson, of Lower Burrell; brother, George and Joyce (McGivern) Murray, of New Kensington; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by brothers Edward and Paul, sister Dolores (Murray) Carbaugh, and a niece, Jodie Murray. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Tuesday at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. We are adhering to the CDC guidelines, and masks are required. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.giglerfuneralhome.com
