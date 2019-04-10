Jackie (Joe) Shine, 65, of Latrobe, died peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital. She was born April 20, 1953, in New Derry, daughter of the late Eugene "Nege" and Eileen Irwin Joe. She was the loving wife to husband, Bill, for 43 years, and doting mother of Billy (Jessica) and Ryan (Kiley). Family was always most important to Jackie. Over the years, Jackie worked at both the Diocese of Greensburg and Grandview Elementary School, but her most rewarding job was being Nonna to her three grandchildren, Emerson (10), Sebastian (7) and Stella Victoria Shine (10 months), who were the absolute light of her life. Jackie is survived by her siblings, Linda (Larry) Wilders, Sandy (Craig) Bollinger, Eugene (Connie) Joe and Tammy (Jerry) Baranowski; sister-in-law, Sunny (Ron) Shine; multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Linda (Shine) Garrison, and brothers-in-law, Ron Shine and Walter Wege. Jackie's sense of humor, kindness and engaging personality will forever be missed. Holiday gatherings, family dinners, lake trips, walks with Judy and sporting events will always be lacking that special sparkle that Jackie brought everywhere she went.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the Rosary at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Rose Church with the Rev. Eric Dinga as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.

To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary