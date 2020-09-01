1/1
Jaclyn M. McKenna
1977 - 2020-08-30
Jaclyn M. McKenna, 43, of Hempfield Township, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. She was born July 9, 1977, in Jeannette, to Donna (Newill) McKenna Felker and the late John McKenna. In addition to her mother, Jaclyn is survived by her beloved daughter, Nicole DeFloria; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Marian Newill; paternal grandparents, John and Gloria McKenna; uncle, Matthew McKenna; and cousin, Daniel McKenna. Jaclyn worked in the health care industry as a caregiver for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially camping and swimming. She was also an animal lover, and will be missed by her two dogs and five birds. The family will be having a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
7247442721
August 31, 2020
She will be missed by everyone she was a caring person loved to have fun singing and dancing .she loved people and she was loved by all she was a great friend to me i will miss her dearly
Cathy cobaugh
Friend
