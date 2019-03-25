Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Jacob E. Cole Jr. Obituary
Jacob Edward Cole Jr., 70, of Hempfield Township, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at home. He was born Aug. 6, 1948, in Brenizer, a son of the late Jacob Edward Sr. and Helen Burns Cole. Prior to retirement, he worked in maintenance at WalMart and previously worked at Latrobe Die Casting and McHenry Hotel. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He was an original Beatty Bomber; a life member of Old Crabtree Sportsman's Club, American Legion Post No. 344 of Jeannette, Polish Brotherhood of the White Eagle in Jeannette, Frontier Club, Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department and Penn Rod and Gun Club; and a charter member of Jeannette VFW Post No. 8240. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jacob Edward Cole III; grandson, Ryan Christopher Lowe; and siblings, Charles Joseph Cole, Kathleen Elizabeth Carota and Ronald Wayne Cole. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shirley Dopkowski Cole; children, Tina Smitley and her husband Michael, of Ligonier, Melissa Lowe and her husband Chris, of Tennessee, Leslie Herrold and her husband Jeff, of Ligonier, Chad Spillar, of Latrobe, Marci Hayes and her husband Dean, of Derry, and Danielle Cole and Heather Cole, both of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Tasha Murphy, Tre Loughner, Shannon Lebo and husband Chris, Bri Spillar, Emma Herrolds, Tessa Hayes, Jaxon Hayes, Cassidy Lowe, Mikayla Smitley and Amanda Drop; great-grandchildren, Deacon Beeman and Luella Machak; a brother, Bill Cole and wife Patricia Jo, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Werner officiating.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. Jacob's family would like everyone to dress casually (jeans). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
