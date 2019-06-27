Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Sherrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob E. Sherrow


1943 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacob E. Sherrow Obituary
Jacob E. Sherrow, 76, of Hecla, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born April 14, 1943, he was the son of the late Jacob and Bessie Jones Sherrow. Prior to retirement, he was an electrician at Bechtel Bettis. He was a veteran of the Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Emigale Hayes. Jacob is survived by his wife, Flo, of 51 years; son, Jay Sherrow; sisters, Donna Briner and Marcia (Kenny) Long; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Transfer prayers will be at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. His funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Florian's Catholic Church, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak, as celebrant. He will be laid to rest in St. Florian Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.