Jacob E. Sherrow, 76, of Hecla, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born April 14, 1943, he was the son of the late Jacob and Bessie Jones Sherrow. Prior to retirement, he was an electrician at Bechtel Bettis. He was a veteran of the Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Emigale Hayes. Jacob is survived by his wife, Flo, of 51 years; son, Jay Sherrow; sisters, Donna Briner and Marcia (Kenny) Long; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Transfer prayers will be at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. His funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Florian's Catholic Church, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak, as celebrant. He will be laid to rest in St. Florian Cemetery. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary