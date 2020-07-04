1/1
Jacob J. Ingelido
Jacob James "Jake" Ingelido, 22, of North Huntingdon, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was the beloved son of Gary "Styx" Ingelido and Margaret "Peggy" Ingelido; treasured brother of Jason Ingelido, of Penn Hills, and Michael (Bethany) Monroe, of Tarentum; proud uncle of Jaxon and Aiden Monroe and Jordyn Ingelido; and dear grandson of Elsie (Bushak) Ingelido, of Rankin, and the late John Ingelido, the late John "Jack" Monroe and late Carol (Landman). Jacob is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Jacob was a 2016 graduate of Norwin High School and was a member of the basketball team. Jake also played basketball for the Pittsburgh Pressure, a local AAU team, and enjoyed baseball as a member of various community and travel teams. He currently was a foreman for his father's company, Ingelido Fencing. Jake's favorite pastime was any moment he could spend with Jaxon, Aiden and Jordyn. Friends are welcome from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a funeral service will be prayed at 11 a.m. Monday. Memorial donations may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous or to Jacob's family as they will determine a non-profit that can help people who are in recovery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
