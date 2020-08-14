Jacob J. "Jake" Pompe Jr., 98, of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret. He was born Feb. 15, 1922, in Russellton and was a son of the late Jacob J. and Helen (Primozic) Pompe Sr. Jake grew up and lived in Russellton all of his life. He served his country in the Army during World War II, achieving a rank of corporal. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Russellton, the Owl's Club and the SNPJ Lodge. Jake worked for more than 20 years as a prison guard at the former Allegheny County Work House, Blawnox, then as a maintenance worker for Deer Lakes School District until he retired. He was proud to have received the Voter Hall of Fame Award from the state of Pennsylvania for 50 consecutive years of voting. Jake enjoyed gardening, cooking, listening to music and going to the ACME Club every weekend when he could, though he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren the most. Survivors include his children, Janet E. Pompe, of the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, Jeffrey (Kathy) Pompe, of Seabrook, S.C., James R. (Judith A.) Pompe, of Russellton, and William (Virginia C.) Pompe, of West Deer; grandchildren, Jason (Colleen) Pompe, Karen (Ben) Gilbert, Jessica Pompe and Amanda Pompe; great-grandchildren, Jack Gilbert and Cora Pompe; his sisters, Rose Marie (Richard) Wadding, of Houston, Texas, and Helen A. (Edward) Yaworski, of Russellton; his brother, Raymond (Patricia) Pompe, of Green Tree; and his sister-in-law, Esther Pompe, of Russellton. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances L. (Locke) Pompe; his brothers, Frank Pompe and Richard "Gil" Pompe; and his sister, Josephine Pompe. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service was held at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township, where he was laid to rest next to his wife, with full military honors. Arrangements were entrusted to SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
.