Jacob K. Thompson
1993 - 2020
Jacob K. Thompson, 27, of New Alexandria, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in his home. He was born March 16, 1993, in Greensburg, a son of Chris J. and Janice M. (Gallucci) Thompson, of New Alexandria. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandfather, Kenneth Gallucci and wife, Nancy, of Sigel; and his brother, Ryan Thompson and fiancee, Amanda Lockner, of Pittsburgh. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Rest easy my friend
John Elliott
Friend
