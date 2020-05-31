Jacob K. Thompson, 27, of New Alexandria, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in his home. He was born March 16, 1993, in Greensburg, a son of Chris J. and Janice M. (Gallucci) Thompson, of New Alexandria. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandfather, Kenneth Gallucci and wife, Nancy, of Sigel; and his brother, Ryan Thompson and fiancee, Amanda Lockner, of Pittsburgh. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.