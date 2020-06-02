Jacqueline Anne Evanchak, 75, of Franklin, Pa., and Taylorville, Ill., died peacefully at home Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11:45 p.m. Jackie was born June 10, 1944, in Braddock, the second child and first daughter of Guy E. Taylor and Dorothy M. (Callender) Taylor. Jackie grew up with her family in Wilkinsburg and Irwin during her childhood and she graduated as part of Norwin High School's Class of 1962. Jackie lived most of her life in Westmoreland County. She was married to Thomas Evanchak May 29, 1971, and together they had two children, Michael and Matthew. Although the marriage ended in 1983, she shared in many of the events of her children and grandchildren's lives along with Tom. Jackie worked in a number of clerical positions but found her calling in her work as a certified nursing aide at Hope Hill, later Hempfield Manor, a nursing care facility she served for 15 years. Jackie enjoyed being outdoors, spending time with family, reading and all types of puzzle games. Not a fan of crowds or large gatherings, Jackie preferred to spend her time with the friends and family she cared for most. In her later years, Jackie's most fulfilling and joyful role was her deep connection and involvement with her many grandchildren. Jackie lived, at various points, with her children and grandchildren and was an active and loving presence with her grandchildren. In her later years, Jackie lived for several years in central Indiana as well as living most of the last 10 years in Franklin. Her final days were spent at home with her son, Michael, and family, in Taylorville, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Guy Taylor, and ex-husband, Thomas Evanchak. She is survived by her son, Michael Evanchak (Darcy), of Taylorville, Ill.; son, Matthew Evanchak, of New Alexandria; brother, John Taylor (Diane), of Ferndale, Md.; sister-in-law, Phyllis Taylor, of Monroeville; and grandchildren, Taylor Evanchak, Tera Evanchak, James Boettger, Austin Evanchak, John Evanchak, Brooke Evanchak, Elizabeth Evanchak, Payton Evanchak, Preston Evanchak and Ashley Evanchak; nieces, Jennifer McNamera (Kevin), of Baltimore, Md., and Nina Parks (William), of Glen Burnie, Md.; nephew, Guy Taylor, of Ferndale, Md.; and long-time best friend, Ethel McConnell, of Franklin. No visitation or funeral will be scheduled. There will be a private family ceremony in Pennsylvania later in the year. In lieu of flowers, gifts and memorials can be made out to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. McCLURE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES in Taylorville, Ill., is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Jackie or condolences to her family may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 2, 2020.