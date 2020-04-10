Home

Jacqueline A. Hopper, 68, of Youngwood, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born Nov. 18, 1951, in Greensburg, the daughter of Myron and the late Frances (Pahel) Hay, of Youngwood. Jacqueline is survived by her daughter, Crista M. McCully (Joe), of Homer City; her son, Robert G. Carty (Anna), of Youngwood; and her three grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Charles W. Hay (Tami), of Dickerson Run, Myron Scott Hay (Lori), of Greensburg, and Sandra H. Koluder, of Youngwood. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hopper, and her brother, Robert Hay. Services are private. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
