Jacqueline A. (Inks) King, 72, of North Huntingdon, died Friday Oct. 23, 2020, in Transitions Health Care, North Huntingdon. She was born March 26, 1948 in Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of the late John William and Marie Frances (Colucci) Inks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. King. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Westinghouse Electric of East Pittsburgh. Surviving are her children, Jason King and his wife Leslie, of Greensburg, and Dawn Frenchik and her husband Douglas, of Ruffs Dale; stepchildren, Jeffrey King, of Virginia, and Sherene Carson and her husband William, of Irwin; grandchildren, Ian and Zachary King, and Casey and Melanie Hochendoner; siblings, John "Skip" Inks (Theresa), William "Billy" Inks (Veronica), and Susan Bogden (Andrew). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. To send an online condolence, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
. The family would like to thank the Transitions Health Care Staff and Promise Hospice for kind, compassionate care of Jacqueline.