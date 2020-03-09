|
Jacqueline Richmond Grim Blaker, of Latrobe, formerly of Greensburg, passed from this life Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. She was born May 22, 1931, in Morgantown W.Va., the daughter of the late John and Harriet (Brown) Grim. She grew up in the village of Sycamore, Pa., and graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1949. Jackie was married to Charles William (Bill) Blaker. Together they had five children, Daniel, John, Susan, Brenda and William. Jackie was a member of the Impact Life Church. Music was a big part of Jackie's life. Over the course of her life, she sang and directed in several church choirs. She was also a member of the Westmoreland Choral Society for several years. Jackie retired from Sears, where she worked at both East Pittsburgh St. and Westmoreland Mall. Jackie loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a friend to everyone she met. Most of all, she loved God and is in his presence. In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her sister, Dortha Owens; former husband, Bill; and youngest son, Bill. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Blaker and John (Joy) Blaker; and daughters, Susan (Michael) Laco, Brenda Raymond, and Mike Schmitt; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her faithful, dear friend, Melvin Hough. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.