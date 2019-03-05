Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Hellein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline C. Hellein


1954 - 09 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacqueline C. Hellein Obituary
Jacqueline Carolyn Hellein, 64, of North Apollo, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, after injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in North Apollo. She was born Thursday, Sept. 30, 1954, in Camp Lejeune, S.C., to the late Ronald Phillip and Carolyn Hartman Hellein. She loved her dogs, Ginger and Sophie, gardening, flea markets and spending time with her family. She is survived by her sister, Donna Susan Hellein, of Vandergrift; nephew, Ryan Thornton; step-granddaughter, Gia Mastermonico; step-grandson, Anthony Morinello; step-great grandson, Landon; and cousins, Brad Hellein and his wife, Mert, of Kittanning, and Chris Hellein and his wife, Penny, of Penn Hills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Bitzer.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Jacqueline to TZU Z00 Rescue, PO Box 3752, Grapevine, TX 76051. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now