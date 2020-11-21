1/
1938 - 2020-11-20
Jacqueline F. Starrett Price, 81, of Ligonier, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital. She was born Dec. 13, 1938, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late Russell and Hazel O. Fritz Starrett. She was a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Ligonier. Family meant everything to her, especially her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. She was always on the go, enjoying traveling and outings with her friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Thomas J. Price, who died Dec. 10, 2010; and her two brothers, Jimmy D. and Edwin Starrett. She is survived by her loving children, Diana Malinsky (Scott), of Apex, N.C., Thomas R. Price, of Rockville Centre, N.Y., Beth Leone (David E.), of Hempfield Township, and Heather Saus (Michael), of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, Alexander and Amanda Malinsky, Dylan and Dane Leone, Kylie and Kaitlyn Saus, Liam and Finnian Price; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Ligonier, with Father Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant. Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 21, 2020.
