Jacquelyn Jean (Middlemiss) Panico, 72, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was born Sept. 14, 1947, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late John and Doris (Spencer) Middlemiss; and she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Panico. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Jean (Thomas) Kelley, of Penn Township; her grandson, Brady Kelley; and her brother, Jeffrey Middlemiss. Arrangements are entrusted to the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Schizophrenia and Related Disorders Alliance of America, 2308 Mt. Vernon, Suite 207, Alexandria, VA 22301-1328. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
