Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Brown, 76, of Jeannette, entered the church triumphant Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born July 25, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Charles Oliver and Sarah A. (Giesman) Simmons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother Peter C. Simmons, husband James "Bob" Brown, son Matthew A. Humberger, stepson Robert "Bobby" Brown and daughter-in-law Sue Hartung. She is survived by son Charles A. Humberger and wife Gina and son Anthony P. Humberger and wife Deborah; grandchildren Joshua Humberger and fiancee Jackie Churchfield, Fawn Schrick and fiance Keith Reynolds Sr., Mackenzie Humberger and Sydney Humberger; and great-grandchildren Kaleb Schrick, Raina Humberger, Andrew Reynolds and Keith Reynolds Jr. She is also survived by stepson Thomas Brown and his wife Cheryl, of Irwin, and their children and grandchildren; her aunt, Wanda Marslin; her sister of the heart, Norma Bennett; special cousins Judy and Andy Kochinski; dear friend April Jeroski; numerous cousins; and all of her family from St. Marks Lutheran Church. She was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church for all of her adult life, and she was the church organist for almost 50 years. She served as the church secretary and taught Sunday school for many years, teaching three generations of families. She was also a member of the St. Marks Church Council until the church's closing and then joined Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeannette. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Susan Luttner officiating. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.